NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NEWT) CEO Buys $49,380.00 in Stock

NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) CEO Barry Sloane purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $49,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,911 shares in the company, valued at $16,672,515.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Barry Sloane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 18th, Barry Sloane purchased 1,000 shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $17,470.00.

On Thursday, December 6th, Barry Sloane purchased 1,000 shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $20,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 14th, Barry Sloane purchased 500 shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.47 per share, with a total value of $9,735.00.

NASDAQ:NEWT traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,569. The stock has a market cap of $325.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.41. NEWTEK Business Services Corp has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 102.01% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NEWTEK Business Services Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.53%. NEWTEK Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 112.99%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 197.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the third quarter valued at about $378,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the second quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the second quarter valued at about $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Singular Research reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of NEWTEK Business Services in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Compass Point set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NEWTEK Business Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. NEWTEK Business Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

