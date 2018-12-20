NIC (EGOV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.13

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.13 and last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 11781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGOV. BidaskClub downgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIC in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Loop Capital set a $15.00 price target on NIC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. NIC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $809.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $87.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.06 million. NIC had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGOV. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in NIC by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $603,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NIC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in NIC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in NIC by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV)

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

