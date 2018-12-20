Nike Inc (NKE) Holdings Trimmed by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 69.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,030 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 1,044.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 1,253.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $68.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.13 and a 1-year high of $86.04.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The footwear maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $85.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Nike from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.46.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

