NMC Health (NMC) Sets New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

NMC Health PLC (LON:NMC) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as GBX 2,596 ($33.92) and last traded at GBX 2,702 ($35.31), with a volume of 706965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,786 ($36.40).

Specifically, insider Prasanth Manghat bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,201 ($41.83) per share, for a total transaction of £384,120 ($501,920.82). Also, insider Jonathan Bomford acquired 1,000 shares of NMC Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,476 ($45.42) per share, with a total value of £34,760 ($45,420.10). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,800.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NMC Health in a report on Friday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) price objective on shares of NMC Health in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NMC Health to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 3,411 ($44.57) to GBX 2,940 ($38.42) in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on NMC Health from GBX 1,430 ($18.69) to GBX 4,600 ($60.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NMC Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,370 ($57.10).

NMC Health Company Profile (LON:NMC)

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

