Noble Energy (NBL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.26

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.26 and last traded at $19.12, with a volume of 3366387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.07.

Several brokerages recently commented on NBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Noble Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 14,137,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $250,935,264.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Noble Energy in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in Noble Energy in the second quarter valued at about $1,054,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Noble Energy by 50.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,206 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Noble Energy by 7.2% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,976 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Noble Energy by 27.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,174 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 19,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

