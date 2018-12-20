Nomura Boosts Urban Outfitters (URBN) Price Target to $41.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective upped by Nomura from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Monday morning. Nomura currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on URBN. Bank of America lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 target price on Urban Outfitters and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. B. Riley upgraded Urban Outfitters from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.76.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $33.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.52. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $31.20 and a one year high of $52.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $973.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.82 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 145.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 679.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.