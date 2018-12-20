Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Holdings in SEI Investments (SEIC)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 891,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 58,405 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.57% of SEI Investments worth $54,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in SEI Investments by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 53,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,134,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,940,000 after buying an additional 268,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in SEI Investments by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in SEI Investments by 676.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 96,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $5,155,745.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,305,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,063,666.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Mcgonigle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $774,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 592,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,566,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,226 shares of company stock valued at $26,887,545 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC opened at $46.24 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $408.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.30. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. TheStreet cut shares of SEI Investments from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.83.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

