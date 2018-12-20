Nordea Investment Management AB Takes Position in SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,942,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,046,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.46% of SK Telecom as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 10.0% during the second quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 17,063,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $397,913,000 after buying an additional 1,554,371 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 4.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,637,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $268,693,000 after buying an additional 387,490 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 9.0% during the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 2,863,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $79,843,000 after buying an additional 235,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 21.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,518,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,742,000 after buying an additional 451,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,508,135 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,177,000 after buying an additional 31,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKM stock opened at $26.78 on Thursday. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

