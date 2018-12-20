NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in NK Lukoil PAO (LUKOY)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,311 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NK Lukoil PAO were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in NK Lukoil PAO by 0.7% during the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 123,980 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NK Lukoil PAO by 23.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 219,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,796,000 after purchasing an additional 41,137 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in NK Lukoil PAO by 16.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 311,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,788,000 after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NK Lukoil PAO by 521.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 52,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NK Lukoil PAO by 11.1% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 457,206 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,949,000 after purchasing an additional 45,645 shares during the period. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUKOY opened at $71.58 on Thursday. NK Lukoil PAO has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $80.38. The stock has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NK Lukoil PAO Company Profile

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces crude oil. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products; purchases, sells, and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products; refines and sells chemical products; and produces and distributes steam and electricity, as well as provides related services.

