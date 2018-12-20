NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 31,446 The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Ensign Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $38,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $193,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,542.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,453 shares of company stock valued at $4,283,378. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $39.71 on Thursday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $48.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $522.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

