NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 48,988 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 54.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 48,988 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Werner Enterprises worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1,116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $30.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.71 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WERN shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens set a $40.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

