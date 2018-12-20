Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $170.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) will post sales of $170.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $169.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $171.80 million. Northern Oil and Gas reported sales of $37.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 360.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full year sales of $406.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $407.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $686.70 million, with estimates ranging from $673.40 million to $700.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Northern Oil and Gas.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $102.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, September 7th.

Shares of NOG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 143,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,897. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $4.49.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Oil and Gas (NOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.