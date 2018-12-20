Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on HyreCar (HYRE)

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Taglich Brothers initiated coverage on shares of HyreCar in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a speculative buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ HYRE opened at $2.66 on Monday. HyreCar has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HyreCar will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HyreCar stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of HyreCar as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with DriveItAway and the PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

