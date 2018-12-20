Northland Securities Reiterates Corporate Rating for Management Resource Solutions (MRS)

Northland Securities reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Management Resource Solutions (LON:MRS) in a research note released on Monday morning.

Shares of MRS opened at GBX 4.80 ($0.06) on Monday. Management Resource Solutions has a 1-year low of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 10.50 ($0.14).

Management Resource Solutions Company Profile

Management Resource Solutions PLC provides technical and strategic services primarily in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's maintenance support services include structural repair and fabrication services to mining equipment, components, and machinery; mechanical services, including machine rebuild, machine repairs, and diagnostic monitoring of heavy to light machinery in the heavy construction and mining industries; automotive related services; mobile services, such as field, industrial, line boring, and liquid nitrogen services; and electrical services.

