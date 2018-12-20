NorthWestern (NWE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

Get NorthWestern alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NWE. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on NorthWestern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NorthWestern from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays set a $62.00 price target on NorthWestern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on NorthWestern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

NorthWestern stock opened at $62.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. NorthWestern has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $65.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.12.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $279.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $54,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,255 shares in the company, valued at $259,342.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $121,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 0.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 145,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 0.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 183,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 2.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 5.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 0.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 115,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NorthWestern (NWE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.