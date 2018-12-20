nOS Tops 1-Day Volume of $201,239.00 (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. In the last seven days, nOS has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One nOS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00001147 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. nOS has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $201,239.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get nOS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.03 or 0.02686756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025307 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00140374 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00176502 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000110 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025192 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025261 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 375,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. nOS’s official website is nos.io. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform. The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io.

nOS Token Trading

nOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.