Nouveau Monde Graphite (NOU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.25

Shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (CVE:NOU) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 98900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Separately, Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research note on Monday, November 12th.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. Its flagship property is the Matawinie property that includes 246 mining claims covering 13,383 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

