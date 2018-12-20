NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) Director Anthony P. Walsh Sells 72,512 Shares of Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 72,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $285,697.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,724 shares in the company, valued at $743,572.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $3.86. 108,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,553. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $5.05.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 123.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,110 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 27.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 118,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 25,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 131.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 26,572 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NovaGold Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 12th.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

