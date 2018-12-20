NovaGold Resources (NG) Trading Down 5.4% After Insider Selling

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) traded down 5.4% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. 2,503,007 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 1,395,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.
Specifically, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 72,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $285,697.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,724 shares in the company, valued at $743,572.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane R. Garrett acquired 7,000 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $26,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,150.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 854,470 shares of company stock worth $3,401,048.
A number of analysts have weighed in on NG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th.
NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.3% during the third quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 5,889,905 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,852,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 88.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,399,026 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 657,875 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 481.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,768 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 103,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth about $2,597,000.
NovaGold Resources Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.
Featured Article: Discount Rate
Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.