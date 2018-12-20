Novume Solutions (NVMM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Novume Solutions (NASDAQ:NVMM) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novume Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th.

Get Novume Solutions alerts:

Shares of NVMM stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15. Novume Solutions has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $5.50.

Novume Solutions (NASDAQ:NVMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Novume Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 276.82%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million.

In other Novume Solutions news, Director Glenn S. Goord bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Mccarthy sold 2,725,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $1,417,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 102,000 shares of company stock worth $70,600 in the last three months. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Novume Solutions stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Novume Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NVMM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 315,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 2.17% of Novume Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novume Solutions Company Profile

Novume Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consulting and technical support services to government contracting market in the United States. It offers market intelligence and opportunity identification, capture and strategic advisory, proposal strategy and development, teaming support, and managed human capital services to assist government contractors.

Read More: What is systematic risk?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Novume Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novume Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.