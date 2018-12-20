NOW (DNOW) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of NOW from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of NOW in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

Shares of DNOW opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.29. NOW has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $18.56.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $822.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.80 million. NOW had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NOW will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,284,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,382,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NOW by 20.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,636,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,460,000 after buying an additional 1,122,053 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of NOW by 87.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,667,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,596,000 after buying an additional 775,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NOW by 439.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 666,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after buying an additional 542,656 shares during the last quarter.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, measurement and control equipment, process equipment, pumps, OEM parts, coatings, mill supplies, and safety supplies, as well as provides application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services.

