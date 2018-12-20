NOW (DNOW) Shares Down 7.6%

NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)’s share price dropped 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $10.88. Approximately 2,378,120 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,348,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Cowen started coverage on NOW in a report on Saturday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NOW from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 1.29.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $822.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.80 million. NOW had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NOW Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the second quarter worth about $105,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the second quarter worth about $120,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 51.7% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the third quarter worth about $189,000.

About NOW (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, measurement and control equipment, process equipment, pumps, OEM parts, coatings, mill supplies, and safety supplies, as well as provides application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services.

