NPER (NPER) Price Tops $0.0154 on Top Exchanges

NPER (CURRENCY:NPER) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last week, NPER has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NPER token can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000375 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, DEx.top, DDEX and Bibox. NPER has a total market cap of $770,957.00 and $21,982.00 worth of NPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00039659 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00016003 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009639 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005165 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00002375 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00005983 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002442 BTC.

NPER uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. NPER’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,927,451 tokens. NPER’s official message board is medium.com/@NPERproject. NPER’s official Twitter account is @NPERproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NPER is nper.io/En.

NPER can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX, Coinrail and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

