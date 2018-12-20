Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NXJ) Holdings Increased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl during the third quarter valued at $154,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl during the second quarter valued at $247,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl in the third quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 965,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after purchasing an additional 34,108 shares during the last quarter.

NXJ opened at $12.75 on Thursday. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $13.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%.

About Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

