NY MTG TR INC/SH (NYMT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $5.96 on Thursday. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $841.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 88.96, a quick ratio of 88.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NY MTG TR INC/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in NY MTG TR INC/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 30,128 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 19,666 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in NY MTG TR INC/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust (REIT), acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related, and financial assets in the United States. The company's investment portfolio includes residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities; multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities; and preferred equities.

