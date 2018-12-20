Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Price Target Raised to $5.75

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $5.50 to $5.75 in a research note published on Monday morning. They currently have a market outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. National Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.46.

OCSL stock opened at $4.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.29. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $5.16.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.14 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 33.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 76,466 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 117,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 24,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

