Octoin Coin (OCC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.43 Million

Octoin Coin (CURRENCY:OCC) traded up 136.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Octoin Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00008913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and YoBit. In the last seven days, Octoin Coin has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Octoin Coin has a total market capitalization of $230,637.00 and approximately $1.43 million worth of Octoin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Octoin Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009070 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.56 or 0.02999509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024962 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00140120 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00173796 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000110 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024861 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024831 BTC.

About Octoin Coin

Octoin Coin launched on February 3rd, 2018. Octoin Coin’s total supply is 1,197,499 coins and its circulating supply is 634,189 coins. The Reddit community for Octoin Coin is /r/OCCWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Octoin Coin is occwallet.com. Octoin Coin’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin.

Buying and Selling Octoin Coin

Octoin Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octoin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Octoin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Octoin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Octoin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Octoin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.