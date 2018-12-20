Ocwen Financial (OCN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.31

Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 1900520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OCN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $238.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

In other Ocwen Financial news, major shareholder Leon G. Cooperman sold 425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $828,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leon G. Cooperman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 39,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 389,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

