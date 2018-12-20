Office Depot Inc (ODP) Holdings Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,174,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,446,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.28% of Office Depot worth $254,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Office Depot by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,233,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Office Depot by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 553,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 145,944 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Office Depot by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,292,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 52,087 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Office Depot by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 645,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 429,751 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Office Depot by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 128,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 47,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Office Depot stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.35. Office Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.74.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Office Depot had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Office Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Office Depot Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Office Depot declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Office Depot’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ODP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Bank of America set a $5.00 price target on shares of Office Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $4.00 price target on shares of Office Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Office Depot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services. It operates in three divisions: Retail, Business Solutions, and CompuCom. The Retail division operates retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and office furniture in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.

