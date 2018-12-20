Oil States International (OIS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

OIS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Oil States International in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Oil States International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Oil States International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on Oil States International and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Oil States International from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.82.

Shares of Oil States International stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95. The firm has a market cap of $930.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $274.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.97 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Analysts expect that Oil States International will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OIS. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 69,563 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 87,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,084,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

