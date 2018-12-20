Olin Co. (OLN) Shares Bought by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,529,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558,878 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 5.11% of Olin worth $219,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,699,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,736,000 after buying an additional 5,155,375 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,890,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,739,000 after buying an additional 369,392 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 699,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after buying an additional 345,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,951,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,117,000 after buying an additional 298,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

OLN opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.81. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.73.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09). Olin had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Olin’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.77%.

In other news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $324,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Maurice Sampson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 21,800 shares of company stock worth $460,844 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLN. Standpoint Research began coverage on Olin in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Olin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 price objective on Olin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays began coverage on Olin in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

