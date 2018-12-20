OLYMPUS CORP/S (OCPNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “OLYMPUS CORPORATION is a Japan-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of precision machineries and instruments. The businesses of the Company include Imaging System Business, Medical Systems Business, Life Science Business, Information and Communication Business, and Others Business. Olympus has always been a company that makes people’s dreams come true through innovative products. Olympus cameras have always been at the leading edge of innovation. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of OLYMPUS CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th.

OLYMPUS CORP/S stock opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.42. OLYMPUS CORP/S has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $41.87.

OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. OLYMPUS CORP/S had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 4.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OLYMPUS CORP/S will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About OLYMPUS CORP/S

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. It offers endoscopic video endoscopy systems, endoscopic ultrasound systems, ultrasound endoscopes and probes, endoscopic ultrasound observation devices, capsule endoscopy systems, integrated documentation systems, therapeutic equipment, and ancillary products; cleaning, disinfecting, and sterilization systems; gastrointestinal, colono, duodeno, and broncho endoscopes; endoscopy products for gastroenterological surgery, bronchial surgery, urology, gynecology, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and anesthesiology, as well as ear, nose, and throat; and therapeutic and surgical equipment, endoscope ancillary equipment, and endotherapy devices.

