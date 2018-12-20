One Capital Management LLC Has $4.16 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

One Capital Management LLC grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 945 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.80.

In related news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $123,217.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,549,062.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total transaction of $871,055.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,272,970.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 480,630 shares of company stock worth $71,503,460. Insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $133.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.57. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.85 and a fifty-two week high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

