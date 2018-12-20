OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 36.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.65. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $37.29.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.42 million. OneMain had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 18.65%. OneMain’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay N. Levine purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $444,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,092,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,562,884.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay N. Levine purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.93 per share, for a total transaction of $299,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,092,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,552,419.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,019,950. 43.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OMF has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Barclays set a $34.00 price objective on shares of OneMain and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

