Open Trading Network (OTN) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 20th. During the last seven days, Open Trading Network has traded up 39.1% against the US dollar. One Open Trading Network token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00002730 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. Open Trading Network has a total market capitalization of $227,208.00 and $2,406.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009146 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00025033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.01 or 0.02468427 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00141763 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00177169 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000109 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024740 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024790 BTC.

Open Trading Network Profile

Open Trading Network was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. Open Trading Network’s official website is otn.org. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Trading Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Trading Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

