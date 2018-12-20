OPG Power Ventures Plc. (LON:OPG) shares traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 24.30 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 24.30 ($0.32). 177,455 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 204,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.30).

Specifically, insider Jeremy Beeton bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £11,500 ($15,026.79). Also, insider Jeremy Warner Allen purchased 196,271 shares of OPG Power Ventures stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £23,552.52 ($30,775.54). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 848,058 shares of company stock worth $10,124,909.

Get OPG Power Ventures alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 8.58%. This is a boost from OPG Power Ventures’s previous dividend of $0.72.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/opg-power-ventures-opg-trading-5-7-higher-after-insider-buying-activity.html.

About OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG)

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal power and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc is based in Chennai, India.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OPG Power Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPG Power Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.