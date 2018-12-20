Ophthotech (OPHT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ophthotech (NASDAQ:OPHT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ophthotech is focused on development of Zimura, after the failure of Fovista program. The company has reassessed its wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) program and is developing Zimura in combination with anti-VEGF therapy. The company also collaborated with other companies to develop Zimura in combination studies. The company also has agreements with academic institutions to develop gene therapy for retinal diseases. With no approved products, the company’s revenues are dependent on collaborations, which may be affected by pipeline setbacks. In a major setback, Novartis terminated its agreement with Ophthotech following the failure of Fovista in three phase III program on Fovista. The company lost a major source of revenues. Shares have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ophthotech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Ophthotech currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $3.50.

OPHT opened at $1.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.41 million, a P/E ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.16. Ophthotech has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

Ophthotech (NASDAQ:OPHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Ophthotech will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ophthotech by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 52,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ophthotech by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,802,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 83,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ophthotech by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,802,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 83,837 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ophthotech by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,041 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ophthotech by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 104,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for dry and wet forms of age-related macular degeneration, a disorder of the central portion of the retina known as the macula.

