Optical Cable (OCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Optical Cable had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 0.98%.

Optical Cable stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 4.52. Optical Cable has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 0.24.

In other news, Chairman Neil D. Wilkin, Jr. sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 987,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,876.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Optical Cable by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 48,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Optical Cable by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 150,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 48,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Optical Cable in the 3rd quarter valued at $509,000. 12.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Optical Cable

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair.

