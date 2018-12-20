Orbotech Ltd (ORBK) Stake Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Orbotech Ltd (NASDAQ:ORBK) by 56.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Orbotech were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORBK. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orbotech by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 882,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,508,000 after purchasing an additional 569,263 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orbotech during the 2nd quarter worth $32,295,000. Cowen Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orbotech by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 407,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,192,000 after purchasing an additional 277,440 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Orbotech during the 2nd quarter worth $14,484,000. Finally, City Financial Investment Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orbotech during the 2nd quarter worth $12,616,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ORBK opened at $55.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.88. Orbotech Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $44.14 and a fifty-two week high of $65.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.11). Orbotech had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $261.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orbotech Ltd will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORBK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Orbotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orbotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Orbotech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Orbotech Company Profile

Orbotech Ltd. provides yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), semiconductor devices (SDs), and other electronic components in China, Taiwan, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy, and Recognition Software.

