Orthopediatrics (KIDS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.74. Orthopediatrics has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $39.81.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a negative return on equity of 65.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Orthopediatrics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Orthopediatrics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Orthopediatrics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orthopediatrics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Orthopediatrics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. 40.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, spica tables, response spine systems, and pediguards; bandloc, a sub-laminar banding system; and sports medicine and other products, such as anterior cruciate ligament and medial patellofemoral ligament systems.

