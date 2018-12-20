Osisko gold royalties Ltd (OR) Stake Boosted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Osisko gold royalties worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OR. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 45,754 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 528,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after buying an additional 254,700 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 104,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 34,221 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,607,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,514,000 after buying an additional 595,600 shares during the period. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29, a P/E/G ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold and silver mine; and a silver stream on the Gibraltar mine, all located in Canada.

