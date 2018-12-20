Overstock.com (OSTK) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

OSTK has been the subject of several other research reports. GARP Research began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $409.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Overstock.com has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $89.80.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $440.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.13 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 105.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post -6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,983,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,631,000 after purchasing an additional 231,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,024,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,079,000 after purchasing an additional 103,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,543,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,928,000 after purchasing an additional 442,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 940,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,052,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,052,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct and Partner. The company offers home and garden products, including furniture, home decor, garden and patio, kitchen and dining, bedding, home improvement, housewares, and other related products; jewelry and watches; clothing and accessories; electronics and computers; artisan-crafted products; and other products.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.