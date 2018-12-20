Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMI. Leerink Swann set a $9.00 target price on shares of Owens & Minor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $22.91. The firm has a market cap of $410.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.65.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth $170,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth $181,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 74.6% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.4% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth $218,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. It operates through three segments: Domestic, International, and Proprietary Products. The company offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

