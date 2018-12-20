Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (CRI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie cut Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Carter’s from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Carter’s from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Carter’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.20.

CRI stock opened at $79.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.37 and a 12-month high of $129.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $923.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.87 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 33.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In related news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $272,925.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Dennis Casey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $2,444,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,835 shares of company stock worth $9,606,925 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail stores and e-commerce sites. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales of its products to wholesale accounts.

