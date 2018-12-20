Pal Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $197,726.00 (PAL)

Pal Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Pal Network has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $197,726.00 worth of Pal Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pal Network has traded 37.1% higher against the US dollar. One Pal Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, DEx.top and Kyber Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pal Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009069 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.03 or 0.02872389 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00139923 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00175471 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000111 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024745 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024742 BTC.

Pal Network Profile

Pal Network was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Pal Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,401,709 tokens. Pal Network’s official message board is medium.com/@policypalnet. The Reddit community for Pal Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pal Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET. The official website for Pal Network is www.pal.network.

Pal Network Token Trading

Pal Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, DOBI trade, DDEX, CPDAX, Bilaxy, CoinBene, Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pal Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pal Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pal Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pal Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pal Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.