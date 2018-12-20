Palo Capital Inc. Buys 3,870 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (TGNA)

Palo Capital Inc. lifted its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in TEGNA by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,012,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,314,000 after buying an additional 549,310 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in TEGNA by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 100,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TEGNA by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,012,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,314,000 after buying an additional 549,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TEGNA by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,796,000 after buying an additional 33,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in TEGNA by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 415,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 12,698 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.13. 214,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.55. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $15.60.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.68 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGNA shares. ValuEngine downgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Gabelli started coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

