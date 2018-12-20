Palo Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Palo Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for approximately 1.0% of Palo Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Palo Capital Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Paychex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,237,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,708,000 after purchasing an additional 363,583 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 53,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.93.

PAYX stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.98. The stock had a trading volume of 357,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,963. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.36 and a 1-year high of $76.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The firm had revenue of $858.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Doody bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

