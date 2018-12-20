Palo Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,597 Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $621,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,221,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,389,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 14,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered Rockwell Automation from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.60.

ROK traded down $3.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $150.40 and a twelve month high of $209.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 8.03%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.84%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $982,616.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,249,260.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.84, for a total value of $475,310.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,429.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,662 over the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

