Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 2,635 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $136,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 83.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 59.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.56.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Barton sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $68,321.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,056.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Chodak III sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $64,770.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEP opened at $76.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $62.71 and a 1 year high of $81.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.01.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 72.83%.

WARNING: “Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 2,635 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/paloma-partners-management-co-acquires-2635-shares-of-american-electric-power-company-inc-aep.html.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.