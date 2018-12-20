Paloma Partners Management Co Has $849,000 Holdings in Trex Company Inc (TREX)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 85.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Trex were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TREX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 111.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,768,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,836,000 after buying an additional 4,616,478 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex by 106.0% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,311,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,111,000 after purchasing an additional 674,991 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Trex by 73.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,441,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,245,000 after purchasing an additional 609,638 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex by 128.8% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,932,000 after purchasing an additional 566,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Trex by 103.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 976,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,131,000 after purchasing an additional 495,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

TREX opened at $58.21 on Thursday. Trex Company Inc has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $90.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 2.27.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Trex had a return on equity of 46.55% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $166.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TREX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Trex to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.35.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

